tru Independence LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 174,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.