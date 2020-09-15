tru Independence LLC Purchases New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $6,900,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 15,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,391. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

