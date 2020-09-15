tru Independence LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 11,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

