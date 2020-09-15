tru Independence LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nike by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

NKE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 130,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

