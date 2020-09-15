tru Independence LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 243,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,562. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

