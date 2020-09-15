tru Independence LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 4,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,625. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

