tru Independence LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.86.

Adobe stock traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.62. The company had a trading volume of 124,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,194. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.26.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

