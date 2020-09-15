tru Independence LLC Sells 325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $272.93. The company had a trading volume of 324,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,611. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.09. The company has a market cap of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

