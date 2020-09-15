tru Independence LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,273. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,300 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

