tru Independence LLC Sells 500 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,523,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,100. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

