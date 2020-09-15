tru Independence LLC Sells 896 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 1,658,987 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 852,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 485,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 990,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

AIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 253,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,178. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

