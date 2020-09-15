tru Independence LLC Sells 94 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

MDY stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.99. 35,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,695. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.46 and a 200-day moving average of $314.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

