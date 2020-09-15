tru Independence LLC Sells 940 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.06. 125,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

