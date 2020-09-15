Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

