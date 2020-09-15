TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

