Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,360,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,863. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

TWTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 221,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.