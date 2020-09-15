Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,347. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.