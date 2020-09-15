Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,266. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

