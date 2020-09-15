Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Position Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 80.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.