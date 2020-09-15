Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.87. 26,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.