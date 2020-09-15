Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $201.59. 27,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

