UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.18. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

