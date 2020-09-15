USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,202.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $633,572.83 and $1,202.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,796.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.02167147 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001625 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00746807 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002477 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,754 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

