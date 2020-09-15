UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Head-To-Head Comparison

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 MCCORMICK & CO /SH 3 4 2 0 1.89

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus target price of $154.78, suggesting a potential downside of 22.65%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH $5.35 billion 4.99 $702.70 million $5.35 37.40

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Volatility and Risk

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% MCCORMICK & CO /SH 13.74% 21.34% 7.24%

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats UTZ Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

