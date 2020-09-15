ValuEngine Downgrades CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CLP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.36. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CLP’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.