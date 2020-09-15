Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $130.61. 56,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

