Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.