Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

