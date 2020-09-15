Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.