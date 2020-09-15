Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,023,000.

VMBS opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

