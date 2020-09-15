Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

VNQ traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

