Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $168.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

