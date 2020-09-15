Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a 52 week low of $97.77 and a 52 week high of $162.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.