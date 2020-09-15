Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,011,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 571.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

