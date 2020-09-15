Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

VBK stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

