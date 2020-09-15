Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

