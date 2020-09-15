Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $41.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

VTR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

