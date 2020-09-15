Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $12,901,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $6,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.