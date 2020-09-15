Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Verisign worth $37,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 1,030.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after buying an additional 386,343 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after buying an additional 307,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 297,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $203.56. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,370. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,205. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

