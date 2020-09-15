Vertcoin Price Up 2.6% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom and Upbit. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $509,007.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.03385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.02177095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00454091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00830228 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00569526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,530,347 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Bitsane, QBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Coinroom and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.