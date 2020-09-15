VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Receives $68.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in VF by 28.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in VF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of VF by 6.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

