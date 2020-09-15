Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.53.

VCTR opened at $16.95 on Friday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $217,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.