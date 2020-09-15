Vid Market Capitalization Achieves $5.64 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Vid has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $822,515.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00108554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.01519610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00195201 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,357,645 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

