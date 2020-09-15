Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 54.7% in August

Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 51.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

