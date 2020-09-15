Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%.

Shares of Vince stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Vince has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

