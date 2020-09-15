Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

