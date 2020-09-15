Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 7,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

In other Virco Mfg. news, CEO Robert A. Virtue acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,145.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

