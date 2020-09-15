Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in August

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCHWF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. Vireo Health International has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCHWF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

