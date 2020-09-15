Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Vistas Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 16th. Vistas Media Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VMACU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

