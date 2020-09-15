Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,460 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,375% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 8,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 1,557,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 1,172,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

